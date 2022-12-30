Gunman held after St Joseph shooting

A 24-YEAR-OLD man is in custody after being arrested shortly after shooting at two men in St Joseph on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the men, aged 19 and 21 were passengers in a car on the Maracas Royal Road at around 1 pm when they were shot at by the man who was standing at the side of the road near La Soledad Road.

The 21-year-old was grazed on his nose by a bullet.

St Joseph police were called in and found four spent shells.

While at the scene, officers were told that the shooter was nearby and they arrested him.

Police took the man to the Maracas police station where his hands were swabbed for gun powder residue.

Officers of the St Joseph CID are continuing enquiries.