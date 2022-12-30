Flood relief grant distribution begins

File Photo

A steady trickle of recipients collected flood relief cheques from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services on Thursday. While recipients would not disclose the amounts they collected, they were relieved and grateful to the government for providing assistance.

Most of the people Newsday spoke to on Thursday morning were from Sangre Grande, with others from communities in the east such as Maloney, Fiver Rivers, and Bon Air. The recipients were contacted via telephone on Wednesday and told they could collect their cheques at any time on Thursday.

One resident from Bon Air said the damage to her house was terrible, as at least one wall fell down. She said the $8,000 she received would help and was better than nothing.

Cynthia from Sangre Grande said on a scale of one to ten, the flooding was at 100.

“I lost all my furniture, beds, fridge, stove, clothes, schoolbooks for my daughter, you name it. I don’t know how much it will help me get things back together, maybe to get me through the week or so, but it’s ok.”

Another Sangre Grande recipient said the process was fast and even though what she received could not compensate for what she lost, she was grateful for the assistance from the government.

Sangre Grande resident Maria said it was a relief to get something to offset the damage cause by the flooding.

“They’re moving fast in providing the grant, compared to previously they’re doing way better, so by next year I could finally catch myself. I lost appliances, because I learned from last time so I put certain things upstairs, I have an upstairs and downstairs house, but I lost the washing machine and certain things downstairs, so that’s my fault.”

A resident of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, who accompanied a relative to collect his cheque, said she was still waiting to be called for her cheque.

“The Saturday while the place was still under water, officials from the ministry came to take photos and then they said they’d send a van to clean up. They came and assessed, took pictures, they took everything in writing and they said when the water came out of the house and they were ready for me they’d call me. I lost everything, my stove, my washing machine, my kitchen cupboards, my couch set, my clothes, my grandchildren’s shoes and uniform.”

Another recipient from Sangre Grande proper said while the amount was not what she expected, she was grateful that government was able to assist.

“At least someone’s voice was able to hear and meet the need of somebody who needed the need. We really appreciate that they’re reaching out to people in desperate need, because sometimes as a single mother like myself, it’s hard to try to stretch that dollar in so many areas so it’s nice to know the government can at least help a hand to fill a pocket, especially at this point in time.

“You can’t prepare for disasters, they just happen, and it’s not a nice experience because I always say when you’re in it, then you know exactly what the victim is, so I’m just grateful and very thankful that this opportunity has been given to me today. I lost appliances and furniture, those are the most essential things people need day to day for comforts so I’m very grateful.”

Picton Road, Sangre Grande Resident Carla said while it would take $30,000 - $40,000 to recover the majority of things she had lost, the amount she received, under $10,000, would help with something.

One young man who collected the cheque on behalf of his mother said he hadn’t opened the cheque, but would carry it home for her to do so.

“Whatever it is, I’m grateful for it, give thanks to God, because we didn’t bound to be here. I’m from Maloney, and the damages were really bad, freezer, washing machine, stove, hutch, couch set, three beds, and there are 11 people in the household.”

An elderly couple from Five Rivers said the flooding was bad. The water went about two feet high the man said, while the woman said her steel gate fell down because the water pushed it down. They said while they hadn’t checked the amount yet, they were glad to get something as they know the government has to help a lot of people.

The grants were intended to replace household items, school books and school clothing only, according to the ministry with a $10,000 cap on claims for household items. In a release on Wednesday, the ministry said 101 cheques have been processed, and it hopes to distribute a total of 369 cheques by the end of the week.

Following multiple adverse weather events in November which caused flooding in over 40 communities, the Office of the Prime Minister said a decision was taken to allocate $40 million to the national Flood Relief ­programme.