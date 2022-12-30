Emerging artists on show at Republic Bank’s Piarco airport exhibition

Art of Banking Online/ Digital category winner Rebecca Denoon, left, describes the intention of her piece to Karen Tow Yew, general manager, group marketing and communications, Republic Bank, centre, and Zola Joseph, corporate communications manager, Airports Authority at right. -

Eight emerging artists from the Caribbean and Ghana are on show at the Republic Bank’s Art of Banking Exhibition located at the atrium, Piarco International Airport.

The exhibition which began on December 14 runs until March 31, 2023. It features the winning pieces from hundreds of international submissions to the Bank’s Art of Banking competition held earlier this year.

A media release said The Art of Banking is an innovative campaign that highlights talented, emerging artists while contributing to the recovery of the creative sector from the economic impact of the covid19 pandemic. Launched in February 2022, the competition encouraged artists in all of Republic Bank’s 14 operating territories to apply their artistic perspective on the bank’s products and services. The response was significant with over 900 submissions received across various categories including Mortgages: Finally Home!, Online/Digital Banking: Freedom through Tech and Right Start: From Young.

At the unveiling, Karen Tom Yew, general manager of Republic Bank’s group marketing and communications said, “Art is one of the most powerful and inspiring expressions of our regional identity and so Republic Bank remains committed to providing opportunities for the wealth of talent that clearly exists in the Caribbean and beyond.”

She expressed the bank’s enthusiasm to partner with the Airports Authority (AATT) on this culturally-significant initiative, the rel;ease said.

In addition to the atrium, winning art pieces are also featured on the air bridges of the airport, billboards throughout TT, the Republic Financial Holdings Ltd 2022 Annual Report and other relevant marketing assets across the bank’s other territories, the release said.

Rebecca Denoon, one of the winners of the online/ digital banking category expressed appreciation for the platform the Art of Banking has provided.

Clayton de Freitas, past president of the TT Art Society and a member of the judging panel commended the campaign, noting, “Art is an investment and Republic Bank has set the parameters as to how companies and corporations can include emerging and young regional artists into their collections.”

Art of Banking winners originated from TT, Dominica, Ghana, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Winners from each thematic category received a US $2,000 prize and there was a People’s Choice award of US $1,000.