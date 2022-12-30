Customs seize $.6m in weapons from Central warehouse

On Thursday, officers of the Customs and Excise Division found and seized a large number of guns during a routine examination of imported cargo at a warehouse in Central.

In a media release issued later that day, Customs said several high-powered guns, firearm accessories, and a quality of ammunition were concealed in a metal crate and is values at $600,000.

The release said one person was assisting Customs with its investigation.

Charges surrounding the importation of restricted goods and goods concealed in a manner to deceive Customs officers are expected to be laid against the suspect.

There have been similar discoveries at another warehouse earlier this year.

In March TTPS, during an exercise with Customs found officers found nine AK-47 rifles, eight AR-15 rifles, two pistols, 1,021 rounds of assorted ammunition and 36 magazines in a sealed barrel at Medway Warehouse located at Old Southern Main Road, St Mary's Village, Freeport. In 2021, police found hidden weapons at the same location.