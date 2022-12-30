Charlotteville welcomes first call of cruise season

Passengers from the Seabourn Sojourn arrive in Charlotteville on Thursday. Photo by David Reid

Charlotteville welcomed its first call for the cruise season on Thursday, as 79 passengers from the Seabourn Sojourn subscribed for tours.

After being welcomed to the island, the visitors bought souvenirs at several booths before proceeding on their various excursions.

With a capacity of 450 passengers, the pre-booked tours were for visits to the Argyle waterfall, the rainforest, a Speyside glass-bottom trip and a private tour. Police were present at the Argyle waterfall to make sure everyone was safe.

The vessel left at 6pm.

A total of 42 vessels and a projected 64,000 passengers are expected to visit the island during the cruise-ship season.

The cruise season comes after the peak July/August period and the successful inaugural Tobago carnival, from October 28-30.

The first cruise ship, Silver Moon, docked on November 20 with 1,040 passengers and crew, signalling the start of the island's 2022-2023 cruise ship season, which runs until April.

The next scheduled arrival would be Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, MS Amadea and MS Sirena at the Scarborough Port on January 1, 2 and 3, respectively.