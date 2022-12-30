Angus Eve pays tribute to Pele: For me, he meant everything

In this file photo, Brazilian football legend Pelé looks at a statue given by the Rio de Janeiro Gov. Rosinha Matheus, at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro,on June 21, 2004. The recognition was given during the premier of the movie "Pelé Eterno." Pelé, who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. (AP Photo) -

FORMER national footballer and head coach of the men's national team Angus Eve said Brazilian football legend Pele influenced players in TT as it was inspiring to see someone looking like him on the world stage.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil after battling cancer. He was 82.

“Firstly, this is one of the saddest days in football for us because we have lost not just an icon of the game, but an absolute legend,” Eve said.

Eve said seeing a football star of African descent inspired people in TT. “I think a lot of our influences as footballers in TT would have come from him. To see somebody who looks like you, who was doing what he was doing at the time that he was doing it, it made you feel proud, it made you want to play the game. He came from humble beginnings just like us and to rise to the level he has risen to (was impressive). For me, Pele meant everything. Besides my local heroes, Pele would have meant everything to me as a footballer.”

Eve said Pele is the greatest ever. “In my opinion, he is still the best footballer that I have ever seen play.”

Johan Cruyff from The Netherlands was a top player after Pele. Eve said Cruyff was remembered for the “Cruyff turn” but Pele was demonstrating that move long before.

In 1994, Pele was invited to Trinidad for the Caribbean Cup final between TT and Martinique at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. Eve was part of the TT team and met Pele.

Reflecting on the 1994 match in Trinidad, Eve said, “I have tears in my eyes right now because I remember that day like if it was yesterday…we got to take pictures with him and we got to meet and converse with him…it was a fantastic honour…knowing that I have met him over my lifetime is good.”

Former national footballer Hutson Charles said, “Pele did a lot for football. It is a great loss. Pele really was one of the greatest to ever grace the football field. He will be missed.”

TT defeated Martinique in the final in 1994 with Eve and Charles getting on the score sheet.

Charles said, “On that day it was a big inspiration not just for me, but for the team…it was a big inspiration meeting the king of football.”