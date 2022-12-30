3 in Tobago court for 543 grams of marijuana

THREE men appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court on Friday charged with possession of 543 grams of marijuana.

An Airports Authority employee also appeared in court charged with obstruction of duty and assault of an officer during the anti-crime exercise. All parties pleaded not guilty.

Police said they executed a search warrant last Saturday, around 3 pm, at a house in Glen Road, Scarborough, when they found the marijuana.

They arrested the owner of the home, Quadir Romeo, 39, Dalene Mc Neil, 29, of Plymouth and Jaleel Phillip, 30, of Glen Road, who were present during the search.

Police said Romeo’s uncle, Curtis Joseph, 55, an Airport Authority employee, attempted to enter the ground floor of the house during the search. It is alleged that an officer stationed at the door was pushed.

Police arrested and charged Joseph.

The case was adjourned to January 25.