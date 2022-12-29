Shurwayne, Swappi perform on Jam Juice Riddim

The Jam Juice riddim features Shurwayne Winchester, Azaryah, SKHI, Swappi and Rane. -

There is another new riddim featuring five artistes who are all all geared up for Carnival 2023.

Kyle Lee Sing is the executive producer of the Jam Juice riddim, which features Shurwayne Winchester, female US-based artiste, Rane, SKHI, Swappi and Azaryah.

“The talent on this riddim is superior,” Lee Sing said in a media release, He said they are not the usual artistes often touted in the industry. “I will always try to go against the norm, push the envelope and make breakthroughs for artistes who really deserve the chance,” he said candidly.

Lee Sing, the man behind artiste management company, Jamdong Management, which is based in the US, says this is the first of many riddims to come.

“While the aim is to promote the artistes under Jamdong Management, in so doing, I’d also like to give more opportunity to other artistes who have serious talent,” he said.

The riddim features Shurwayne Winchester with a single called Tear Down, Azaryah with Wine of the Century, SKHI with Iz Vybez, while Swappi sings Pouring Out and Rane comes through with Different.

“These artistes are all really good. Rane is a tremendous stage performer who can stand up beside the big names like Nadia Batson, Destra and Patrice Roberts. SKHI has proven himself time and time again, having shared the stage on multiple occasions with seasoned artistes,” Lee Sing said.

He is eager to push the music everywhere, already having distributed the riddim to major streaming outlets. “We know what we have to do and we’re doing it. We’re just asking for the opportunity to be heard, played and enjoyed,” he said.