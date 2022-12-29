Remembering Black Stalin

Black Stalin - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It's another sad day for the lovers of the calypso art form with the passing of Leroy "Black Stalin” Calliste.

“…So our people need us today more than ever

But in our fight to recover, if ever you feel to surrender

It have one little thing that I want you always remember...

We could make it if we try…”

– Black Stalin, We could make it if we try

Such was the Black Stalin who was perspicacious and possessed one of the most influential voices in music. His impassioned lyrics have always been powerful in delivery and conviction. They explored social injustices and oppression and gave way for the appreciation of our arts and culture.

Today we are plunged into mourning as we lost one of the most venerated calypsonians in our country’s history. His thrust into the arts was selfless. The five-time Calypso Monarch loved life.

This sense of pride, patriotism and ebullience would be fondly remembered. Indeed, telling and evident was his lifelong service and commitment, with a career span of over four decades.

Sincerest condolences to all those deeply affected by his passing. May Almighty God bring comfort during this time of bereavement.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain