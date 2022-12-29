Political dreams, wishes for 2023

THE EDITOR: At the time of writing, December 26, TT has recorded almost 600 murders. There is no acknowledgement of how many were wrought by domestic violence, were gang-related or how many were committed by family members wanting to enrich themselves by killing off feeble relatives.

The sitting opposition is as usual blaming the murder statistics on government ineptitude. Without a believable guarantee that a change in government will make an immediate difference, ask yourself this:

Does an over-anxious opposition have mind readers employed to prevent murders from occurring? Does it wish to even acknowledge that the plethora of guns, legal and illegal, have contributed to the murder statistics? A blind man can see that with more guns in hands in the past four years we have seen murders increase exponentially.

An election victory was clinched from 6-6 to a 14-1 victory in the Tobago House of Assembly one year ago. The Progressive Democratic Patriots made promises of $10,000 for each voter and won handsomely. The fact that it could not deliver is not the reason for this letter. It is about whether an anxious-for-victory opposition party can purchase enough votes for general election 2025.

In Trinidad we have 1.4 million citizens compared to 60,000 in Tobago. There it was possible to convince a small community where, as we say, every Tom, Dick and Harry was either friend or family. In Trinidad we are far more diverse in race, religion and societal differences. Some people will be vastly insulted by offers of money.

The vast variety of poor families do not reside in the established opposition safe-seat areas of central and south Trinidad. And, importantly, there are always more poor people that rich – in every country in the world.

How much per person will the UNC have to promise poor Trini people to oust the government which is doing economically quite well, despite the horrific murder statistics.

The Opposition must be able to prove that it loves every poverty-stricken family not living in opposition safe-seat areas in Trinidad.

Can anybody buy political love in a world recessing under climate change, re-emerging covid19 and the war in Ukraine?

Try to think positive for 2023.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin