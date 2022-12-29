I hereby apply for post of president

President Paula-Mae Weekes's five-year term is coming to an end. - File Photo

THE EDITOR: I am hereby offering my application for the position of president of TT.

I am confident that I can carry out the requirements of the office. I list hereunder my qualifications.

1. I am an elder, being over the age of 60 years. I am looking for a new place to live, so I can move into the recently refurbished quarters immediately.

2. I can read and write. I think I can write quite well, as evidenced by my numerous letters on matters of the country. I have read the Constitution of our republic and also have done research on the various suggestions for constitutional reform.

3. I know how to read the Constitution and how to uphold the values of our nation. I am a Catholic, but I continue to hold all religions with the respect due to all peoples who are guaranteed the freedom to believe.

4. I believe in consultation and therefore will accept suggestions and opinions from all quarters. I can make arrangements for service commissions and commissions of enquiry for their members to serve and to report on their progress to me.

I can also follow the requirements of the Constitution to pass on the work of these commissions to the Parliament, without allowing someone to interrupt and reverse or "take back" any work meant for Parliament. I can even order stationery as required, if my secretary is unable to so do.

5. I commit to naming independent senators from the non-governmental and civil organisations within both Trinidad and Tobago. I will receive nominations from these organisations and make appointments as required.

6. I am capable of playing the part of hostess at the official residence and I do not drink alcohol to excess. I plan to hold a president’s ball at various intervals in order to raise funds for various charities. A full financial report will be prepared for each event in order to account for all monies.

7. I take all oaths seriously and hold all confidences close. I can therefore be trusted with the position of president. I can have the weekly discussion with both the prime minister and leader of the opposition and keep these discussions private.

8. I will set up a foundation to assist the less fortunate in the country, to which I will contribute 50 per cent of my salary. I may not be able to help a lot of people, but I will attempt to assist where I can. The foundation will be staffed by volunteers who are of like mind.

I hereby submit my humble application.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph