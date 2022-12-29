Green budgeting in the public sector

Toolkit sets out key methods that financial professionals can use to turn green ambitions into costed plans.

Public sector organisations are urged to adopt green-budgeting approaches to meet their commitments to tackle climate change.

ACCA backs green budgeting for the public sector everywhere to implement climate commitments and achieve their environmental goals.

In the recently published report, Green budgeting: a toolkit for public sector finance professionals, ACCA sets out the reasons for considering green budgeting and the methods that can be adopted. It highlights the crucial role that finance professionals must play in making action on climate change a reality.

John Lelliott, OBE, FCCA, chair of ACCA’s Global Forum for Sustainability and former finance director at the UK Crown Estate, wrote a foreword to the toolkit. He says: "Action to address the climate crisis requires change across the entire public sector. Climate considerations must be central to public sector organisations’ decision-making processes. The budget cycle is at the heart of the way organisations implement their objectives."

Green budgeting supports progress towards national and international climate commitments and goals; promotes environmentally-responsive policymaking; fosters transparency and helps investors as they look to fund sustainable activities through financial instruments such as green bonds.

The toolkit identifies three important conditions to support successful implementation: political will; building on existing processes; and adopting green budgeting across the whole public sector – half of all public spending on climate and the environment is at sub-national level.

The report also sets out five key steps to adopting green budgeting: develop a baseline; prioritise spending with the most impact; categorise and monitor spending; ensure external review and then learn and improve.

The toolkit highlights how finance professionals are at the heart of green budgeting and can enable public sector organisations to turn goals and ambitions into costed plans.

Mark Johnson, ACCA senior subject manager for the public sector, says: "Accountancy and finance professionals in the public sector will be essential to this task. They can provide leadership and expertise to put climate action in the mainstream of every public sector organisation. It’s a great opportunity for public sector accountants to step forward and make a real difference."