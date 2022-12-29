Fire and brimstone on New Year’s Day

- JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: It has begun! After a relatively peaceful Christmas Day in my neighbourhood, fireworks lit up the night sky the following evening (Boxing Day). Although the explosions were intermittent, they were a mini-precursor of what we can expect on New Year’s Day, beginning at the stroke of midnight.

This appeared to be a practice run for the upcoming celebratory mayhem that will descend upon us on Sunday when drunken men acting like adolescents throw caution to the wind in an exhibition of wild abandon as they dance, sing and clap their hands in glee at the sights and sounds.

Does anyone care that the elderly and the infirm would be at risk of death? Scientists have found that sudden loud noises can cause stress hormones, tightening arteries and other ailments such as strokes, heart attacks and blood clots.

Then there are the negatively impacted animals, not just pets but wildlife. Instantaneous noises and flashing lights can result in panic, causing them to flee in terror; vehicles often kill them as they dash across roadways in a desperate attempt to escape the madness that has suddenly descended upon them.

They do not understand that it is all fun and games for some. To them, waking up to a cacophony of noise and drunken behaviour is a nightmare as people roar their approval and raise their drinks at the explosive sights and sounds.

Finally, the environmental impact caused by gunpowder, the chemicals and the chlorine used in the fireworks composition releases toxins into the air, causing asthmatic issues, infiltrating groundwater and rivers and harming aquatic life.

According to Forbes, when the fireworks go off, the metal salts and explosives undergo a chemical reaction that releases smoke and gases into the air. That includes carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen – three greenhouse gases unfortunately responsible for climate change.

Moreover, the residue can continue to be harmful long after the fireworks noise has subsided. Imagine that happening globally, as people celebrate everything from New Year’s Day to Independence to Divali and other auspicious occasions.

Should the authorities pass regulations to curtail fireworks to protect the vulnerable few when so many others enjoy the sights and sounds? What is the acceptable risk of allowing fireworks for the many versus the few who suffer and sometimes die as a resultant evil for the enjoyment of the many? Are 15 deaths in a nation of 1.4 million (.001 per cent) acceptable? I posit that not even one death is a reasonable risk that we, as a society, should tolerate.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

