Big stink from sink in road

THE EDITOR: I bring to the relevant authorities as a matter of urgency the necessity of having the large open piece of roadway at the junction of Windsurf Road West and Regents Drive East, Westmoorings, fixed in the earliest possible time.

It is taking up a quarter of the roadway and creating difficulty for users of the road, which now can only accommodate one-way passage for vehicles.

Added to this situation is that the stench emanating from the open trench has become unbearable as it seems to accommodate sewage waste water.

This big cavity has been like this for over two weeks and all that was done is the placement of steel barriers around it. As such I’m appealing, on behalf of users of the roadway and residents nearby, to have the necessary repairs done in the earliest possible time.

RICHARD LOBO

Westmoorings