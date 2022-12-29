2023 reflections for teens and tweens

-

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

Happy New Year to each and everyone; and may all your aspirations, goals and intentions be fulfilled, all while embracing each day with gratitude and peace. Over this weekend, many of us will take time to reflect on 2022 and other years past and aim to start 2023 with renewed vigour and resolve. For our adolescents, this time can be particularly reflective, as they are already grappling with the many questions that characterise their stage of development.

Why am I here?

What is the meaning of life?

Who am I?

What am I good at?

How will I contribute to the world?

What do I believe?

What is next for me in 2023?

Adolescence is a time of rapid and pivotal personal and social development and discovery. As adults, we all navigated this stage, through which we sought to answer many of these questions and more. New days, new years and milestones offer important opportunities for adults to support young people, by helping them to create a scaffolding or context from which they can more deeply ponder these questions. At the root of these queries lies both the dreams we want to nurture as parents and the risks we want our young people to avoid. On the one hand, parents want to expose youth to the varied opportunities that allow for self-discovery, in a controlled way. On the other hand, adults must provide the protection required to prevent long-term sequelae from poor decision-making. It is recommended that within families, some form of New Year reflection activity is done. Whether through the auspices of religion, family gatherings, meal-time chats or structured activities including vision boards or written resolutions. There is a tremendous benefit to be gained through dedicated time to envision, plan and create a structure for the New Year.

Demonstrate Reflection. Significant decisions should be made slowly. Parents should model in their behaviour the ability to take time to be thoughtful when making decisions. But thoughtfulness is a luxury many people believe that they have. As parents, the more that you show young people that their best decisions arise when you think them through and engage others, the more your tween or teen will understand. It is acceptable and even more so recommended to pause, consider options and weigh alternatives before drawing conclusions and making a decision.

Show patience. In these ultra-connected social media times, there is a frantic pace within which young people believe they have to decide upon their entire future. With so many stories and images of “self-made 25-year-old millionaires” young people now impose a lot of pressure on themselves. There is a misguided belief that all of life’s choices and paths must be made by age 16 to ensure success before age 30. This is simply false. As parents and carers of young people, it is important to equally show young people the value of patience in deciding what they want to pursue in school, career and beyond. Use stories from your own life, or from those around you to demonstrate the reality. Most adults decide their future goals well within their young adult life, and beyond that, large numbers change and modify their lives as they proceed. This is the beauty of life itself.

Healthy Adulthood. It is hard to imagine oneself as an adult during adolescence. It is helpful when parents are able to model that adulthood, despite its challenges can be fun. While young people do need to understand that there are rules, responsibilities and requirements of adult living, they do need to see that the adults in their lives engage in pursuits which bring them joy. Take time to show them that there are new adventures around every corner. Show them by example that lessons are everywhere as long as we remain open to seeing them. Be spontaneous. Be adventurous. Be engaging.

As we start yet another new year, and in a changing world due to the pandemic and its effects, let us take time to fully appreciate and be grateful for life itself. Beyond that, there is a priceless opportunity to allow teens to reflect on the very questions in their minds while bridging them to new visions for the New Year. Happy 2023! May we all continue to intentionally engage life with mindful practice, intention and gratitude.