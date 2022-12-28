Yellow-level rough seas alert discontinued

People take a chance for a sea bath at Swallow's Beach, Tobago, on Christmas Day. - David Reid

THE yellow-level rough seas alert issued by the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) on Tuesday – a downgrade from an orange-level alert – has been discontinued.

The TTMS ended the alert at 10 am. At the current green level, there is no need for the public to take any specific action but to exercise caution. During a yellow-level alert, people are advised to monitor conditions, while at orange-level, people are advised to secure one's self and property.

The TTMS issued an orange-level alert last Friday and was downgraded to yellow on Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the TTMS reported, "Sea conditions have improved in the nearshore coastal zones of TT but remain choppy at times with occasional larger waves in excess of 2.5 m. Caution is still advised for all marine interests."

It added, "Sea bathers, fishermen, small craft operators and other coastal interests should continue to exercise caution along the coast. Follow the instructions of lifeguards.