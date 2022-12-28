Woman, 18, found at Tyrico Bay died of drowning, autopsy confirms

Photo courtesy Fergus J Cudjoe

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jada Wilson, whose body was found floating in the waters of Maracas Bay last week, died by drowning, an autopsy confirmed on Wednesday.

Wilson, of Monte Grande, Tunapuna, went missing after she went for a swim at Tyrico Bay on December 20, while in the company of a friend.

Her body was found last Friday morning at Maracas, a short distance from Tyrico, after an extensive search undertaken by police, the coast guard, members of a search and rescue team and family members.

Her father Nigel Wilson, who identified her body by her clothing and tattoos, was present at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, to hear the result of the autopsy.

Wilson spoke briefly with Newsday as he appeared to still be in shock.

He described his daughter as kind, loving and in high spirits, particularly since she turned 18 in June.

Wilson said, contrary to reports, his daughter was not a geriatric nurse and had enrolled for a course at the Civilian Conservation Corps Programme, which caters for unemployed young adults.

Her funeral arrangements are being finalised.