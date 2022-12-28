Venezuelan businessmen bring Xmas cheer to Chaguanas

Jahdiel Marin, Roserkri Maza and Khendall Serrano received their gifts from Santa Claus alongside sponsors Miguel Mata (Pana's Burger), Andres Contreras (Restaurant Andres) and Hector Serrano (The King Tequeños). - Grevic Alvarado

More than 100 children, including migrants and locals, from the areas surrounding Lange Park, Chaguanas, received Christmas gifts from Santa Claus on Boxing Day.

The activity was organised by a small group of Venezuelan businessmen.

Miguel Mata (Pana's Burger), Andres Contreras (Restaurant Andres), Hector Serrano (The King Tequeños) and Gabriel Pérez (Elegance Studio), collaborated to bring joy to the most needy boys and girls.

Two inflatable bouncy castles were installed in the parking lot of Pana's Burguer, Rodney Road, Chaguanas for the children to enjoy, before receiving their gifts.

“It is a beautiful opportunity we have to give a little of what God gives us through our small businesses,” said Mata.

The children were able to enjoy some snacks in the company of their parents.

“It is a project we have been promoting for months. The goal is to be able to help the communities around our businesses a bit,” said Contreras.

Serrano said each business chipped in to cover gifts and other expenses.

Juan Martínez, a father of two children who received gifts, said, “This is wonderful because these young entrepreneurs demonstrate with their actions they are not only thinking about producing and growing their businesses. They also think a little about the community is helping them grow.”

The organisers told Newsday they want to continue doing social work in the community and hope other businessmen, not only Venezuelans, but also locals, will join the initiative for the well-being of the community in general.