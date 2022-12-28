Twas the night before Xmas...

Burna Boy - Angelo Marcelle

'Twas the week before Christmas and the place was a mess

With traffic front to back and food prices to cause stress

The gunmen were posted on the corner with care,

While we all hid inside frozen in fear,

From reports on the daily of a rising murder toll,

To leaders who galavant and give us a good troll,

This reporter was tired and needed a rest

Perhaps a sip of sorrel and a moderately sized Christmas zess,

My only hope as you read this poem and keep it in your thoughts,

Is that you laugh and enjoy yourself before getting a call from Courts,

Who would have imagined such a jam-packed year,

With plenty fun and excitement and things to grey your hair,

We laughed and we cried with a fresh sense of purpose,

But through all the madness, we never let it hurt us,

In short I would like to thank the people that made this year

A time to remember with a rousing good cheer

Thank you to our leaders, so bold and full of sass

Especially when in Parliament where they tend to play the ass

Thank you to the folks who determine our salaries of dollar and cent,

I think of you fondly when I go to pay my rent,

Thank you to Burna Boy, who showed us a concert we rather move past,

We appreciate you showing up even if it was for the Last Last,

As we celebrate the holidays with ham and sorrel,

Share your love to family members even the drunk uncles that like to quarrel

SHANE SUPERVILLE

Barataria