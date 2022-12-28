TSTT Christmas poem

TSTT House -

Strung from poles with lack of care,

Derelict cable hung everywhere.

On the roadway and on the ground,

damaged cables to make a mound.

I wish this time someone will hear,

My plea to have this disappear.

Many promises have been made,

But to this day no one to aid.

I pray in this new year to come,

To have some hope out of this slum.

To the people who can control,

Wishes of compassion I pray you hold.

Let us all have a safe new year,

Though I doubt as it seems not one care.

DEV SINGH

San Raphael