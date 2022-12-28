TSTT Christmas poem
Strung from poles with lack of care,
Derelict cable hung everywhere.
On the roadway and on the ground,
damaged cables to make a mound.
I wish this time someone will hear,
My plea to have this disappear.
Many promises have been made,
But to this day no one to aid.
I pray in this new year to come,
To have some hope out of this slum.
To the people who can control,
Wishes of compassion I pray you hold.
Let us all have a safe new year,
Though I doubt as it seems not one care.
DEV SINGH
San Raphael
