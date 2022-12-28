Teens,think beforeyou drink

THE EDITOR: Never have alcohol until you are of legal age. No good has ever come from a group of teenagers consuming alcohol. It is a recipe for disaster.

If you choose to drink you will be breaking the law of TT and the rules of many homes. If the police stop you for driving under the influence, you will be in trouble.

Never follow up a bad choice with one that is worse because you are afraid of disappointing someone or making them angry.

They will not be happy. They would rather you home safely than to get a call that you are never coming home again.

Your parents will stand by you. They will not stand by while you do things you know are not in your best interest.

Many will say parents are unreasonable and unrealistic. They will say you are young and it is a rite of passage to get drunk. They may even regale you with tales of their youthful mistakes.

Listen to your heart, trust your gut. Do not be wrong and strong.

There is no fun waking up in your own vomit or hugging up a toilet bowl saying never again.

Let it not be said youth is wasted on the young. Life is not running away. Everything in its time and place.

One day you will become a parent. You will appreciate all that was done in your best interest.

Your parents, guardians care for you immensely. They are not your friends.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town