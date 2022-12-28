Team TTO top at WAKO Pan American Championships

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Tatami Kickboxing team copped 35 medals at the recently held WAKO 11th Pan American Kickboxing Championships which was hosted in the city of Rattlesnake, in the state of Cascavel, Brazil.

The PKATT Sport Martial Arts Association took a team of 11 athletes, the TT coach, two assistant coaches, two referees (Abdul Majeed Ali and Sheldon Kistow), as well as the head of delegation and president of PKATT Martin Mc Clashie.

The team claimed 17 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals, which gave TT a fourth-place ranking in the Pan American region and 49th overall in the world rankings.