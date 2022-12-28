Regiment bullet found at Tunapuna Market crime scene

Stock photo

POLICE have allegedly recovered yet another bullet belonging to the TT Regiment, following the ambush shooting of a man at the Tunapuna Market on Tuesday morning.

The victims is currently warded in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The incident follows at least two others similar events in recent months in which police reported finding bullets and shells belonging to the regiment.

While processing the scene on Tuesday, police said they recovered a live 9mm shell marked for specific use by the Regiment among 24 other spent shells.

Two men and one woman, believed to be the assailants, have not yet been apprehended.

Police said at around 8.50 am, Tunapuna CID officers responded to a report of "loud explosions" at Market Road, Tunapuna. Upon arriving, they found a number of spent shells on the road, leading into the eastern entrance of the market, where the ambush was reported to have started.

Police said they also observed a pool of blood roughly 50 feet inside the entrance of the market.

They interviewed a vendor at the market who, according to the report, observed three people exit a vehicle. The vendor said they chased the victim into the market, while shooting at him.

The vendor, police said, then saw the suspects leave the marker and escape in an unknown direction.

The make, model and colour of the vehicle are uncertain.

However, the report added that officers then proceeded to the hospital, where the victim is warded, and interviewed the victim’s girlfriend, who was able to give a witness account.

She said she also observed three people – two men and a woman – exit a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson. She said they "proceeded to open fire on the victim after which they returned to said vehicle making good their escape in a northern direction on Tunapuna Market Road."

The victim, who was shot several times, could not be interviewed by police. Investigations are ongoing.

In August, police reported finding shells belonging to the Regiment and Air Guard in more than one murder scene.

Again, in December, casings from more Regiment-issued ammunition were found at the scene of a double murder in Arima.