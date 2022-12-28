Our social services empowering poverty

THE EDITOR: In TT, ending up on disability or public assistance grants does not empower you. Instead, it traps you in a perpetual state of poverty. It has always been so, regardless of the oil and gas price, covid19 or which party's colours drape Whitehall.

People "fortunate" enough to meet the criteria of these grants become patrimony to fill empty speeches of politicians on the hustings and in the seats of Parliament.

While many were surprised and outraged when they read of a mother's disability grant being terminated by a pious welfare officer who saw her earning a "pound and crown" hustling bottled water in the hot sun, this situation is actually the norm and not an exception.

Politicians say otherwise in their speeches, but in practice recipients of these grants cannot earn supplemental income, receive more than one grant and, regardless of circumstances, often cannot get access support if someone else in the home has an income or receives a state grant.

Disability and public assistance are not boons or hand-ups. While we sip on our artisan coffees and argue about what income constitutes the poverty line, the crippling cost of living makes it impossible for one person (far less a family) to survive on less than $2,000 per month. You cannot save, invest or earn. You are trapped.

A renal failure patient on state-funded haemodialysis needs to use the $2,000 grant for transportation to and from treatment twice or three times a week (and most people are too unwell to hop in a taxi or take a bus). This grant must cover special diets (to eat a healthy meal is more expensive than to eat fast food), medications that may not be available on CDAP, and usual personal expenses.

How many employers are willing to give a person three to four hours, three times a week, excluding commute, to get medical treatment and then return to work? What about the caretaker of a person with a stroke or cerebral palsy? They cannot earn because caring for an ill person is a full-time job.

The $2,000 grant needs to meet the needs of the disabled and the caregiver. If you are caught trying to supplement this income by putting a coffee table in your yard and advertising fruits from your mango tree for sale, you can kiss that grant goodbye.

Unless our social grants are appropriately coupled with programmes and policies that empower people, we will not beat poverty in TT. Why are people in these difficult circumstances not trained and guided to gainful employment, after which they can be weaned off state support? Why are work spaces, both physically and in terms of policy, still need to evolve into empowering spaces?

Unless these things become parts of the social services structure, we will continue to perpetuate state-assisted poverty.

Nothing I have written here is fantasy. I meet people in these circumstances daily, and I have lost count of the times I attempted to raise these issues. Maybe this time someone who can effect change will consider making the first steps on that journey.

VEDAVID MANICK

via e-mail