Ministry to begin distributing flood relief grants on Thursday

File photo of flooding on Nabbie Street, Vamboo N0.2. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Social Development Ministry has said that on Thursday it will begin issuing relief grants to victims of recent flooding.

In a press release, the ministry said this will be done at its head office at 39-43 St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

To date, it said, 101 such cheques have been processed, adding that it hopes to distribute a total of 369 cheques by the end of the week.

It reminded the public that only people contacted by the ministry should visit the office to collect the grants and must provide a valid form of identification.

"The ministry further advises that grants are being paid according to the receipt of the application utilising the ARCGIS system used by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to assess and validate all claims being made.

"Disaster relief provided in this instance, is intended to replace household items, school books and school clothing only. All other payments for grants will be validated and paid subsequently."

It added that while applications continue to be processed, it hopes the "2,000-plus applications received to date, are processed as quickly as possible."