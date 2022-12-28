Langston Roach treats San Juan students to Black Panther movie

Students of La Pastora Government Primary School strike a pose with Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Langston Roach Industries CEO Sean Roach at MovieTowne, Port of Spain. -

Langston Roach Industries Ltd treated primary and secondary schools in the San Juan/St Ann's east area to a premium movie experience for the screening of the movie Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever MovieTowne, Port of Spain.

Students were selected on a mixed criteria, including academic success

MP for the area and Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly also gave the students a surprise visit, a media release said.

Sean Roach, CEO of Langston Roach Industries Ltd, said the company has always supported the community.

"Since we moved our operations to the San Juan area, we have worked closely with schools and community groups to ensure that we contribute in meaningful ways," he said in the release.

"The opportunity for some students to see a movie, in a cineplex, was first considered for the Black Panther movie as a means of inspiring and entertaining them. For some, it was an opportunity to be inspired to lead, or to one day see their work reach global audiences. From this point of view, we were happy to bring students back to Wakanda as we had done for the original Black Panther movie."

Umme Salma Ali, a teacher at San Juan South Secondary, said students were "thrilled and elated" to meet their MP.

"They were stunned by the Minister of Education showing up to answer their questions and take photos.” Ali said while many may take a trip to the cinema for granted – some students seldom leave their homes and neighbourhood, and a few had never been to MovieTowne.

"Opportunities like this that may seem small are really motivational experiences for students. We have excellent academic outcomes at San Juan South. We also do our best to teach students values to excel ­– but an opportunity like this can inspire them to work harder – as they can see not only that there is merit to working hard and reaping a reward like this but they can also see a much larger world of possibility outside of their immediate surroundings too."

In thanking the company Ali said "the company has consistently supported the community and school. The company's presence in the area has made great impact over the years."

Schools participating were San Juan Presbyterian Primary, Febeau Government Primary, Bourg/Mulatresse RC, La Pastora Government Primary, San Juan South Secondary and San Juan North Secondary.