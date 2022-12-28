James satisfied with progress, eyes Red Force pick

Joshua James - David Reid

JELANI BECKLES

FORMER West Indies Under-19 cricketer Joshua James had a rewarding 2022 and is anticipating the years ahead including a call up to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team.

James, a former national youth cricketer, was part of the Jamaica Tallawahs team which won the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was only the second Tobagonian to play in the CPL, following in the footsteps of Navin Stewart.

Later in the year, he was a member of the West Indies Academy which competed in the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup.

James, 21, represented West Indies at the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

James is now transitioning from a junior player to a senior player. That transition is sometimes difficult for athletes, but James is satisfied with his development.

“Yeah I think my progress is coming along quite well,” James said. “I am bowling good, keeping my line and length. In the batting… you take your time and work it around until you get the balls that you could hit. Once I continue with that it is only going to get better for me.”

James is getting the opportunity to test his leadership skills as he is the captain of Masqueraders in the Namalco Under-23 tournament which bowled off on Wednesday.

Like most cricketers James has set himself goals.

“Within the next three years my goal is to make the TT senior team, that is the red ball (cricket) and 50 overs then move on to the West Indies senior team as well.”

James wants to at least earn a call up to the West Indies training squad and start learning so he will ready when he gets the opportunity.

“If not on (the team) be in and around so when the chance comes knocking I could always be there.”

He also wants to play more franchise cricket and is eyeing a “big contract”.

Reflecting on the CPL he was grateful to play more matches.

“The CPL this year was really good for me. Last year I only got to play one game, but this year I got to play three.”

One of the factors that led to the title was the work behind the scenes as James said the Tallawahs analysed their opponents.

“The key for us this year winning the CPL was (matching) player for player. (Looking at) players' weaknesses and analyse and come back on the day and still put the work in. Especially when the players went out and did what they said in the meeting it worked out the majority (of time) in our favour.”

James was the most successful bowler for the West Indies Academy along with Joshua Bishop in the Super50 Cup. The pacer grabbed eight wickets in five matches at an economy of 4.91. James was also useful with the bat, scoring 111 runs at an average of 37.00 with a highest score of 73.

James wants to contribute in all areas of the game.

“They used me as a bowling all rounder, but I know I am capable with the bat. I had to bat wherever they put me (in the batting order), but whenever I get the chance I still have to make use of it…the Super50, that was a great experience for us as young guys. We got to play against the Caribbean’s best. Although we did not get the results that we were looking for. It was the first time for some of us, so it is just learning from here.”

Teenagers and players in their early 20s represented the West Indies Academy.