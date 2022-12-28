Gateway open for future talent, as Namalco Under-23 Cup bowls off on Wednesday

Cephas Cooper (left) and Matthew Patrick. PHOTO COURTESY TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CRICKET BOARD. -

MATTHEW PATRICK, 22, captain of Flamingos, believes the Namalco Under-23 Cup serves as an ideal platform for transitioning cricketers to break in to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team, and by extension, aid their aspirations of a coveted West Indies call-up.

Patrick and his troops join three other U23 teams – Masqueraders, Hummingbirds and Scarlet Ibis – for round one of the tournament, which bowls off at two venues – the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, and at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, on Wednesday, from 9.30 am.

Flamingos meet the Joshua James-captained Masqueraders at Preysal while Kirstan Kallicharan’s Scarlet Ibis outfit begin their campaign against a Cephas Cooper-led Hummingbirds at NCC.

The U-23 meet is the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) first contest of the 2022-2023 season.

At its launch last Monday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath said Red Force selectors will view these matches in an effort to handpick the best emerging talents, and possibly include them in the Red Force set-up, for the forthcoming restart of domestic red-ball cricket.

Patrick said the U-23 players need to seize this opportunity.

“It’s a good competition to launchpad players, because some players, who would not have gotten to play in my day, at the U-17 and U-19 levels, are now getting a chance.

“As the captain, I would love to win the tournament but I would also like to give all players an opportunity. This tournament could open gateways to Trinidad because I think Cricket West Indies also wants to host an U-23 tournament; so I want to give everyone a chance to showcase their talent.

“The guys that I give a chance, I would really like them to take this to boost their stats and profiles. It’s basically for them to take the chance. You never know.

“It’s just one (selector) to see (the players) in this type of scenario, which can open a gateway for them. You could have one good batting or bowling performance and you can get included the (Red Force) four-day set up,” he said.

Patrick however, confirmed that is he is 90 per cent fit for the tourney, having sat out the past three to four months owing to a back injury. He’s been clear of therapy for the past three weeks and is still confident his team has what it takes to lift the first crown for the new season.

Flamingos also comprises of domestic regulars such as Denzil Antoine, Shiva Sankar, Justin Manich, Crystian Thurton and Sameer Ali.

“We had one session where we met as a team. This team has guys who’ve been around for a long time so it shouldn’t be hard for them to gel and know their roles in the team. Everyone knows what they have to do.

“Despite me wanting to give everyone a chance, we’re still going out there to play proper and play hard cricket to come out victorious,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masqueraders captain James, whose team also features pacer Nicholas Elliot Jr, Chadeon Raymond, Eric Garcia and Mikkel Govia, said they are ready for the test and believes each team has an equal chance of lifting the crown.

“We have a bunch of good fellas there and I think we can go and compete with any of the other three teams. Once we have a clear plan of what we’re going to do, and do it, I think we have an equal chance as any of the other three teams there,” James said.

TEAMS –

MASQUERADERS: Joshua James (captain), Leon Bassano, Giovanni Letren, Nicholas Elliot, Gerald Chin (wicketkeeper), Chadeon Raymond, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Yorke, Ezekiel Joefield, Daniel Osouna, Shiva McCoon, Joshua Dookie, Eric Garcia, Jean Phillippe Barrie; Lyndon Ramanan (manager), Nisar Mohanned (coach).

HUMMINGBIRDS: Cephas Cooper (captain), Tariq Mohammed, Navin Bidaisee, Antonio Gomez (wicketkeeper), Damion Joachim, Aaron Nanan, Nicholas Ali, Kyle Roopchand, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Jevon George, Vanir Maharaj, Mbeki Joseph, Justyn Gangoo, Chris Sadanan; Stephen Ramkisson (manager), Amin Forgenie (coach).

FLAMINGOS: Matthew Patrick (captain), Denzil Antoine, Daniel Ramsawak, Isaiah Ali, Aaron Bankay, Rahul Pitiram, Shiva Sankar, Justin Manick, Sameer Ali, Ryan Bandoo, Lemuel Matthews, Amrit Dass, Crystian Thurton, Kieron John; Frank Simmons (manager), Gibran Mohammed (coach).

SCARLET IBIS: Kirstan Kallicharan (captain), Leonardo Julien, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Sachin Seecharan, Nathaniel McDavid, Sachin Soodeen, Leonardo Francis, Ronaldo Forester, Sion Hackett, Andy Mahase, Giovanni Ramdenny, Anderson Mahase, Shazad Mohammed, Amir Ali; Malcolm Ramlogan (manager), Bhoodesh Dookie (coach).

FIXTURES –

ROUND ONE - Wednesday

Hummingbirds vs Scarlet Ibis (National Cricket Centre)

Flamingos vs Masqueraders (Inshan Ali Ground)

ROUND TWO - Friday

Scarlet Ibis vs Flamingos (National Cricket Centre)

Hummingbirds vs Masqueraders (Inshan Ali Ground)

ROUND THREE - January 4

Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders (National Cricket Centre)

Flamingos vs Hummingbirds (Inshan Ali Ground)

FINAL – January 7

1st Place vs 2nd Place (National Cricket Centre)