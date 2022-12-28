Funeral on Thursday for slain woman, daughter in Moruga

Sashell Elliot, 30, and her daughter Nova Bereton -

The funeral for the murder victims, Sachel Elliott, 32, and her 18-month-old daughter Nova Brereton, is set for Thursday in Moruga.

Newsday learnt that relatives intend to bury the two in the same casket after a service at the Lewis Inniss Memorial Baptist Church in Fifth Company Village in Moruga.

Akiel "Freeman" Brereton, 40, was still hospitalised and was not expected to attend. This means he will not be able to pay final respects to his common-law wife and their only daughter in person.

He is the only survivor of the deadly shooting on December 19 inside Elliott's mini mart at Fort George Road in Indian Walk.

"This Christmas was not nice at all this year. It was sad. Nova was shot once in the heart. Sachel's mom has not been talking much since the incident. She is very quiet," a close relative told Newsday.

The mother and daughter are expected to be buried at Paynter Cemetery in Indian Walk.

Reports are at around 7.50 pm on December 19, a gunman walked into the mini mart at the front of the family's home and opened fire with what police believe to be an assault rifle.

The couple and their daughter were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

The police believe that Brereton was the intended target.

Elliott and her daughter died at the hospital, while Brereton was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Ste Madeleine police intercepted a car – matching the description of the getaway vehicle – along Manahambre Road and arrested a 34-year-old man from Indian Walk.

No weapon was found.

A file has been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions.

Sgt Ramroop of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) is leading investigations.