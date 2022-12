Fire destroys house in Moruga

File photo -

A house in St Mary’s Village in Moruga was gutted by fire on Monday night.

The police said the wooden home near Gomez Trace was unoccupied and partially furnished.

Residents saw smoke and contacted relatives of the deceased owners. Within minutes the entire structure was destroyed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

St Mary’s police are investigating.