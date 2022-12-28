Energy Ministry condemns journalist for misleading Reuters article

File photo of Minister Young

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has condemned what it said is irresponsible journalism by journalist Curtis Williams in a Reuters publication on December 28 titled Trinidad prepared to reject BP, Shell offshore exploration bids.

In a release on Wednesday, the ministry said Energy Minister Stuart Young has told the public on several occasions that the ministry would be engaging bpTT and Shell TT on their bids for deep water blocks.

It said both companies "were informed weeks ago" and the parties were "expected to commence these discussions and negotiations in January 2023.”

The ministry said it was forced to correct the “false and intentionally misleading story” as “once again, this particular author has gotten his story wrong in his continued efforts to mislead not only the population of TT but now so, a wider global audience with this intentionally misleading story published by Reuters.

“Despite this open source information, Curtis Williams has intentionally authored a false story and unfortunately used Reuters as his publication platform. This irresponsible journalism by Mr Williams is condemned and rejected.”

Williams, who currently works for Guardian Media Ltd, will take up the position of managing editor at the Caribbean Communications Network Ltd effective January 3, providing editorial support to the editor in chief at the Trinidad Express Newspapers and the head of news at CCN TV6.