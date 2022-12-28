Body with gunshot wounds found on road in Claxton Bay

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man whose body was found on the roadside in Claxton Bay on Tuesday morning.

Up until Tuesday afternoon, the victim's identity was unknown.

A police report said at 7 am, the body was spotted off Dump Road near the Forres Park landfill.

The victim was wearing a pair of short pants and a jersey with long sleeves. Part of a bed sheet was wrapped around and partially covered the body.

Anyone with information about the murder can call homicide police in San Fernando at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.