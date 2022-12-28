Better credit card service

First Citizens Bank on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE EDITOR: First Citizens Bank in general can be commended for its diligence in ensuring that employees everywhere in TT receive their salaries on time or even a little before time on most occasions.

However, its credit card service, that is, applying for a credit card, needs improvement.

Firstly, it seems that there is misrepresentation from the business’s side when it comes to applying for a credit card on given links, which would have been requested by applicant. When one believes that the correct application forms are used from these links, he or she is given a different form to complete upon presenting the relevant documents.

Secondly, where the initial application form is issued on those said links, there is no field to insert information on or about the father of the applicant, though the mother’s maiden name has a field for data entry.

Thirdly, apparently agents at the banks concerning these things reluctantly answer telephone calls to address enquiries.

This bank needs to improve its credit card service as soon as possible by putting the correct application forms on its website. In other words, become more customer centric in this business process.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas