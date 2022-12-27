W Connection continue strong start in NLCL U-19 Cup

File photo by Roger Jacob

DAVID SCARLETT

FOLLOWING a goal-packed opening day, Matchday Two of the Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Under-19 Community Cup kicked off on Thursday with fans hoping for more scoring action.

Having picked up a point in a 3-3 draw with Moruga Football Club on December 19, W Connection travelled to Edinburgh 500 Recreation Ground in Chaguanas and built on their foundation with a solid 2-0 victory over Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, who made their first appearance in the competition after being on a bye for the opening matchday.

The central-based outfit did not participate in the mid-year edition of the competition, but they are fan favourites to go all the way in this campaign.

TT Maestros bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to beat Santa Cruz United 2-0 at St George’s College Ground, Barataria. Santa Cruz have struggled to make a mark in their campaign so far, now standing on two losses with five goals conceded and none scored.

Made In La Brea Football Academy repeated their opening result, this time playing to a 0-0 stalemate against Moruga FC at Brighton Recreation Ground. Both teams now stand on two points following two draws in the early stages of the tournament.

Gasparillo Youths, who held Made In La Brea on opening day, were on a bye while the fixture between Soccer Made Simple Football Club and World Class Soccer Clinic was postponed.