Venezuelan migrant children get Christmas gifts

Pupils and teachers of Huellitas de Amor with Miss World TT finalists and their volunteers. Photo by Roger Jacob

Santa Claus and Miss World Trinidad and Tobago arrived at the Huellitas de Amor primary school in Aranguez to distribute gifts to migrant children in TT.

Miss Maracas Valley Aché Abrahams, who was crowned Miss World TT 2022, and second runner-up Savannah Sandy, were at the Aranguez Community Centre sharing with the schoolchildren.

Some 50 Venezuelan boys and girls refugees received their gifts from Santa Claus, Lorne Sandy, who is Savannah's father.

The event was organised by Sandy and her family, with the support of the Miss World TT organisation and the school board.

“We wanted to organise a Christmas party for these children and with the support of different sponsors we managed to obtain gifts for this beautiful activity with food and drinks for everyone as part of our contribution to the community,” Savannah said.

She was the winner of the "For her beauty with a purpose" programme of the contest, which focused on supporting this school for migrant children.

Savannah was presented with a crown from the schoolchildren as their own Miss World.

“It is a nice opportunity for my fellow contestants to join me and they are happy to do it. We want to continue making contributions to the school. We want to help with whatever they need,” Savannah said.

Abrahams said she is proud of the work done by Savannah with the school.

“Savannah organised this party for the Venezuelan children, continuing her work for her community project. It was a pleasure meeting these amazing children. These kinds of celebrations continue to have a huge impact in TT. To her, our full support,” Abrahams said.

Thairys López, director of the school, thanked the women for making the children happy at Christmas.

Lopez stressed all the children left their country with their parents fighting for a better present and some of them would not have the possibility of having a Christmas gift and today, thanks to them, they can have a happy Christmas.

"We feel TT's love for our migrant children with these types of actions," López said.

Safraz Ali, vice president of the Aranguez Community Centre, said when they received the application for the permit to hold the event they immediately thought of approving it.

"They are migrant children, they are children from Aranguez, they are members of our community and that is why we support them in this type of initiatives in favour of social work and support for children without discrimination," he said.

Also attending were Miss Morvant Brenique Richards, Miss Palo Seco Tianna Corrie, Miss Cunupia Dania Duntin and franchise holder Charu Lochan Dass.