TT Automobile body reinstated as full member of FIA

Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) has been reinstated as a full member of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile). That decision was made during the 2022 FIA Annual General Assembly, and it gives TTASA and TT the privilege of voting at FIA and a multitude of motorsport-related training and developmental programmes.

This decision was born out of an assessment of TTASA carried out by the FIA earlier this year, where members of the FIA, Daniel Coen and Andrew Mallalieu, visited Trinidad to tour the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway and meet with motorsport stakeholders.

This decision by FIA’s world motorsport council, who voted in favour of TTASA’s status change to a full member, was witnessed by TTASA’s president Ashton Eligon.

Eligon made the trip to the FIA Annual General Assembly in Bologna, Italy for a week of motorsport networking with multiple countries across the world, including Guyana and Barbados. The TTASA president met with the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and was assured of FIA’s support of smaller motorsport nations like Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 and beyond.