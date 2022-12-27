South West screens Under-15 cricketers

-

THE South West Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board will continue its screening sessions for cricketers to participate in the upcoming Under-15 Inter-Zone Championships.

The sessions resume on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 pm - 5 pm at the Naparima Boys College indoor facility.

The South West Zone advises that to be eligible for selection the prospective participant should not turn 16 years old before September 1, 2023.

For further information contact Ramesh Dharamdeo (701 8322) or Imtiaz Easahak (354 6359).

The TTCB Inter-Zone Championships will bowl off on February 1.