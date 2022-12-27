Seek fresh mandate, Dr Rowley

THE EDITOR: I recently read in one of the daily newspapers that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said that 70 per cent of society wants to see him fail.

I don’t believe 70 per cent of the people wants to see him fail, but with a murder rate trending toward 600, the majority of the population is saying he has failed.

Every sector of the Government has collapsed. Not one single ministry is functioning properly. We have more potholes than roads. Bridges are collapsing and communities are being cut off by landslips. When it rains for 20 minutes, everywhere floods. Unemployment is on the rise, and food prices are increasing daily.

The Government has implemented more austerity measures than any other government in the history of TT. And there is no end in sight with water and electricity rates due to increase in the new year.

We have seen the frustration of the people reach boiling point when the residents of Bamboo No 2 chased out Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan during the recent flooding.

Social activist Victor Roberts was denied permission to march from Palo Seco to Port of Spain to highlight the failure of the Government to provide basic goods and services.

The people have been expressing a lack of confidence in Prime Minister Rowley since the Tobago House of Assembly election with a 14-1 trashing and then again in the recently concluded PNM internal election where Dr Rowley could only muster 8,424 votes, 55 per cent less than the 19,000 he got in 2014.

The time has come for Rowley to dissolve Parliament and seek a fresh mandate from the people. He must let the people decide if they wish to continue as is – or if they want change.

ALLAN KARIM

via e-mail