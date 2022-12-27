Rough seas alert downgraded to yellow

A bather faces up to rough, high waves at Maracas Bay last Friday afternoon. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE orange-level rough seas alert, issued by the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS), which was set to expire on Wednesday, has now been downgraded to a yellow-level alert.

The updated bulletin was issued at about 12.45 pm on Tuesday and is still expected to end on Wednesday at noon.

The TTMS issued a statement, saying, "Large breaking waves above 2.5 metres, due to the moderate low-level winds, have been observed along north-exposed coastlines of TT.

"Choppy conditions are also likely especially along northern facing coastlines. Impacts have decreased significantly but caution is still advised for all marine interests."

Rough seas are typical for the latter part of the year but have reportedly been considerably more dangerous this December, forcing the closure of Macqueripe Bay. Lifeguards and marine authorities have also urged people not to venture into the waters, especially during the orange-level alert.

At least one person drowned over the weekend while the orange-level alert was in effect.

Daniel Borden, 19, died after attempting to save his friend who got into difficulty in the water at Grafton Beach. The friend survived but Borden drowned after being pulled under by the currents.

Last week, 18-year-old Jada Wilson of Tunapuna, drowned at Tyrico. Her body was found floating in Maracas Bay waters on Friday morning. There was a yellow-level alert in effect at the time Wilson was believed to have drowned. That incident, however, is being investigated by police.

Another woman, a Chaguanas mother of seven, Sandy Mohammed, died on Wednesday after going for a swim with her boyfriend at Quinam Beach, Siparia. That matter is also under investigation.