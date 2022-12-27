Qatar's oil wealth far greater

THE EDITOR: I don't normally reply to people who do not share my personal, unsolicited, unpaid views. That is what each contributor offers. Personal views. Perhaps WKS Hosein (Newsday, December 23) is angry because I queried the impossibilities of his comparison of TT to Qatar.

I will put my views another way. Coupled with my own impressions of TT nationals and who we are as a people, I accessed Wikipedia for pertinent information regarding the truths behind the very magnificence of Qatar.

To put it in plain Trini-to-the-bone talk, Seepaul luck is not Gopaul luck. Plain talking is not bad manners. Yes, Qatar and TT both have oil revenues. But the actual size and scope of Qatar's oil wealth is far greater than ours and that certainly matters. It also doubles TT in size and can afford to contract thousands of migrant workers. Their output is in the stratosphere.

But most importantly, the Qatari people are not the descendants of slaves or indentured workers, all equally maltreated by the colonials. Qatar was always one undivided people working towards one goal.

Also important is that Qatar citizens are of one religion. They do not have Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Baptists, Muslims and Hindus or smaller Christian religions fighting for recognition.

They did not have to view, in particular, our two Eastern religions, Islam and Hinduism, worrying about significance of importance in a very mixed community. We are, all of us, one people under the TT sun.

Had all 1.4 million of us been of one religion, would we not all be daily reading from the pages of the same political book? No changes in government?

Globally, the usual political operandi is for opponents to rubbish each other's records and achievements. Comes with the territory. Just like Democrats versus Republicans in the US and Labour versus Conservatives in England.

At present the PNM is doing far better than expected despite the horrendous increase in crime.

Welcome to the TT political ball games of 2025. We will have 41 players on each side fighting over the political cup.

So WKS, this is Joseph telling you that political beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Let us not mince words. Go to Qatar and try saying exactly what you want.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin