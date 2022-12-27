One Christmas baby in Tobago

Mt St George resident ShellyAnn O’Neil, 36, and her newbown baby on Christmas Day. -

Only one baby was born in Tobago on Christmas Day.

Mt St George resident ShellyAnn O’Neil, 36, gave birth to a baby girl at 5.01 am on Sunday.

THA Assistant Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Sonny Craig and Medical Chief of Staff at the Scarborough General Hospital Dr Victor Wheeler visited the mother of two at the ward and gifted her with a hamper.

Craig said: “On behalf of the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, which would mean all of Tobago, we present this lovely hamper to you. Congratulations.”

Wheeler said: “On behalf of the Scarborough General Hospital and the Tobago Regional Health Authority, thank you for allowing us to help you deliver this wonderful bundle of joy.”

O’Neil said: “This is my second baby girl, and I am very excited and blessed, especially on such a special day. It was a tough journey from the beginning.”

She had this advice for other mothers.

“Children are a blessing, take very good care of them and guide them in the correct way and all will be well.”

The baby, named Sweden-Mae, weighed approximately five pounds.

The mother and daughter were also visited by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit.