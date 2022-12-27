MV Cabo Star sailings cancelled until January 2

MV Cabo Star -

THE management of the TT Inter-island Transportation Company (TTIT) has advised truckers and other port users that all sailings of the MV Cabo Star, originally scheduled between December 28 and January 2, have been cancelled.

The reason for the cancellations was not revealed in the announcement by the TTIT. However, Newsday spoke briefly with Lyle Alexander, chairman of the TT Port Authority, who said the dock space allocated for the MV Cabo Star will be occupied by a cruise vessel throughout the weekend. The MV Cabo Star, therefore, will only be able to make another journey once the cruise vessel departs.

The other passenger ferries, APT James and Buccoo Reef, however, will continue with full service as scheduled.

The MV Cabo Star will resume sailing from Port of Spain at 2 pm on January 3 and will depart Scarborough at 11pm.

The TTIT said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the schedule's amendment.