Morvant Anglican: Building community with parang win

Morvant Epiphany Anglican Primary School's win at the National Junior Parang competition on November 19 was not only one for the school but the community. -

Morvant Epiphany Anglican’s principal Theron Joseph and teacher Camille John want its recent win at the National Junior Parang competition to be a dazzling example of positivity.

Often, largely negative stories are shared of the community even when there are positive happenings, they said.

The school wants to continue having a positive effect with its parang.

Morvant Epiphany Anglican’s win of the National Parang Association’s primary schools title on November 19 was not only one for the school but the community.

Joseph said in a one-on-one interview, “Ms John can tell you, anywhere she goes now, she recently had a performance and the amount of 'thank yous' (she got), it really is a high point and you see nothing about it.

“Unfortunately, if there was an incident outside of the school, you will see a picture of the school, some negative thing and that can sometimes be demotivating,” he added.

John said the emulation of their teachers motivates the students to sing.

She said, “I normally sing at school. They know I am exposed to parang. I guess they were just excited to try something new and they were willing to try.”

She’d show the children videos of her participating in events.

John does not currently sing in a band but was involved in three: Un Amor, Los Alumnos de San Juan and Azucar.

The excitement of learning a foreign language also pushed the nine to 12 year-olds to learn and participate in the school’s band.

The band was composed of 17 children and three adults.

While 2022 was its winning year, this was not the school’s first time entering the competition.

Its debut performance was in 2018 and the school placed third then and got best maraca player.

“In 2019, similarly, we placed third and we also won best stage presentation and best dressed group.” This year the school won for best male lead singer as well.(Read article here.)

The school was unable to get corporate sponsorship but with parental support and a generous donor it got its students to the competition.

“I must say, at this school, we have parental support in any event we take part in. They were on board. They were understanding as to the extra hours we had to put in after school and on weekends.

The parents helped to source whatever they needed for the competition. “I had parents who actually went and got stuff for me. On the morning of the show, all hands on deck, everyone was there assisting,” John said.

The children did three hours a day after school to prepare for the competition, practised during the lunch hour and on weekends.

John has been teaching for 25 years and was at Tunapuna Good Shepherd Anglican Primary School before transferring to Morvant. At Tunapuna she won the competition twice and consistently placed in the top three.

Joseph was supportive of John when she approached him about bringing parang to the school.

Although the school has a strong musical tradition, it stopped for a while.

Vocalist Mavis John and Lydians’ singer Jenny Archer were teachers at the school who encouraged the growth and development of music.

“That, however, when those teachers left would not have been as vibrant as before and Ms John came and revived it,” Joseph said.

While the community is often stigmatised as a hotspot, Joseph said he has been at the school since 1992 without incident.

Joseph said the stigma is often unfair to the community.

The school has produced notable citizens including the CEO of a top company.

“We always had people of note coming from this school. We have had students placing as high as second in SEA. But those things were never highlighted,” he said.

He said there were things in the community that lend to negative stigmatisation but that was so in most communities throughout TT now.

“I think we are at a stage now where there are no longer any safe zones or lukewarm or cold communities; there seem to be hotspots all over.”

Joseph said more positive stories should be highlighted to affect change.

He and John believe that competitions like National Junior Parang aid in the continuity of the genre.

Joseph said it was enlightening to see some of the school’s students from 2018 and 2019 participating in the parang competition at a secondary level.

The school is also planning to release an album with original music.

“For now, as we are winners, we are in demand now. Everyone is asking for us to perform,” he said.

The school performed at some events during the Christmas season such as a luncheon for school retirees at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, and A Trini Christmas with the Saints, held at Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

The school was also required to make a visit at the Office of Prime Minister.

John hopes to have the album done by year-end or early next year.

The school will also invest its winnings into buying musical equipment, Joseph said.

“We are also trying to source people that would come in, teach and train the people to use those instruments,” he added.

It is the hope of both John and Joseph that many people see the positive things that come out of the area.

“I am glad that we as teachers, educators can actually show that something good can come out of Morvant,” John said.