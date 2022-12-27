Maracas Bay carpark accessible after flood

The North Coast Road adjacent to Maracas Bay after being cleared following flooding, which resulted from the rough seas over the weekend. -

MARACAS Bay's carpark and adjacent road, which became flooded during an orange-level rough seas alert this weekend, have been cleared and are now accessible to the public.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts issued a statement on Tuesday, saying "the quick and effective response" resulted from the combined efforts of the Tourism Ministry, together with Maracas Bay's Facility and Maintenance Unit and the Urban Development Corporation of TT's (Udecott) Facility Maintenance.

"The ministry reports that, despite unfavourable conditions that resulted in logistical difficulties, the team was able to quickly clear and widen the river mouth to enable the waters to recede at low tide, thus permitting access to the Maracas beach.

"Members of the public are reminded to pay special attention to the orange-level hazardous-seas alert issued by the TT Meteorological Service and to exercise extreme caution when visiting the nation’s beaches."

That hazardous seas alert, however, has since been downgraded from orange to yellow.

Both Maracas Bay, Tyrico Bay and many other north-facing beaches in Trinidad and in Tobago were battered by strong currents and waves as they faced coastal flooding since the orange-level alert went into effect on Friday.

Tyrico had, in fact, been inaccessible to most vehicles since the previous weekend, when rough seas brought piles of rocks and driftwood further up-shore to the road.

Maracas Bay, while accessible, faced dangerous conditions over the weekend, leaving lifeguards and other authorities to urge the public not to swim for the duration of the alert.