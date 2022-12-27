Hinds blames everyone but himself

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has admitted that one of the reasons for the near 600 murder toll is the accessibility of firearms and the lack of support of citizens, but not his inability to do the job.

Citizen support is not forthcoming because he is fully aware that the life of an informant is short-lived, especially when so many guns are in the hands of murderers and some police are connected with gangs.

Since he was appointed National Security Minister, Hands has continuously shifted the blame to the people, guns and lack of support, but never has he manned up and taken some responsibility.

I am surprised he hasn’t blamed Kamla Persad-Bissessar or the UNC for the crime implosion.

This is how the minister is fighting crime – blaming every Tom, Dick and Harry; not himself. And no responsibility/accountability keeps him on the job.

Is he worried about the likely more than 600 deaths by year’s end? I certainly don’t believe he is because he hasn’t mentioned it or shown any concern for the murder victims. Instead, he says 70 per cent of the people want him to fail.

However, I believe we would all be happier if he succeeds in putting an end to the killings, or at least implementing a real plan to deal with criminals and their gangs, like initiating talks to revisit the death penalty.

Since taking up the job, it has been just promises and the same old rhetoric without substance from Hinds.

JAY RAKHAR

New York