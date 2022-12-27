Driver assisting police after fatal accident in Tobago

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. -

A TOBAGO man has turned himself in and is currently assisting Scarborough police, after he allegedly struck and killed a man while driving on the Claude Noel Highway early Monday morning.

The incident was initially reported as a hit-and-run.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Kevon St Clair from Mount St George. The accident happened around 3.10 am, near Darrell Spring Road, Scarborough.

The driver, police said, did not stop, but later made a report to the Roxborough Police Station.

Newsday spoke with acting Supt Rodhill Kirk, who said the facts are still being ironed out.

"Apparently, the driver of the vehicle indicated that he felt an impact," Kirk said.

"He (said he) was under the impression that somebody actually threw something at the car, so he didn't stop.

"He drove off and some time later, he made a report at the Roxborough Police Station and the officials connected it to (the scene of the accident)."

Kirk said police are unable to release more specific details as the incident is being investigated.

Cpl Kennedy of the Scarborough Police Station is investigating.