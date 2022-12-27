Decomposing body found floating at sea near Point Fortin

The Gulf of Paria - File photo -

The body of a man was found floating at sea on Tuesday morning near Point Fortin.

The unidentified man was spotted at around 10 am at the Gulf of Paria near Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, and the police and Coast Guard were alerted.

The decomposing body bore no visible marks of violence, the police said.

The body was brought onshore to the company's compound.

The deceased was clad in a short pants.

Anyone with information can call the Point Fortin police at 648-2426 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.