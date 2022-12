Crucial to cut use of plastic

A pile of plastic bottles near the Diego Martin river after flooding in December 2019. File photo/Jeff Mayers -

THE EDITOR: Should single-use plastic items be phased out? Should cutlery, plates, polystrene cups be banned?

Is it possible to phase out these items and replace them with biodegradable alternatives in the future?

If single-use plastics are taken out of service that would reduce plastic pollution considerably.

Cutting our reliance on single-use plastics is crucial.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town