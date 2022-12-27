Bubbly flows at Moet's Effervescence

A S Bryden and Sons’ product specialist Nicholai Solomon, and senior brand manager, wines and champagne, Arveyann Dillon, with Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean Alexandre Helaine, Moët & Chandon brand manager Sabrina Celestin;, A S Bryden and Sons Ltd key account manager Brad de Gannes, and marketing manager Marsha Matadeen. - courtesy Overtime Media

Moët & Chandon champagne flowed and bubbled on the rooftop of The Brix Hotel, Cascade, when AS Bryden and Sons Ltd hosted an Effervescence dinner experience.

Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean Alexandre Helaine returned to Trinidad and Tobago for the event where he informed and also tested specially-invited guests on their knowledge of the bubbly brand from France.

The Effervescence dinner fare included Yellowtail Crudo or pickled eggplant paired with Moët & Chandon Imperial as a starter option, with duck breast, carrot puree and raspberry gastrique, or mackerel with cauliflower rice and Romesco paired with Moët & Chandon Rose Imperial as the main course, and a pear and Roquefort Galette paired with Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial for dessert.

Among guests at the December 6 event were Heathcliff West and Giselle Laronde-West, Janelle "Penny" Commissiong and fashion designer Lisa Faye.

Guests won prizes while musical entertainment was provided by saxophonist Tony Paul with vocalist Bri and a small ensemble of musicians.