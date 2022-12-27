N Touch
Bubbly flows at Moet's Effervescence

A S Bryden and Sons’ product specialist Nicholai Solomon, and senior brand manager, wines and champagne, Arveyann Dillon, with Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean Alexandre Helaine, Moët & Chandon brand manager Sabrina Celestin;, A S Bryden and Sons Ltd key account manager Brad de Gannes, and marketing manager Marsha Matadeen. - courtesy Overtime Media
Moët & Chandon champagne flowed and bubbled on the rooftop of The Brix Hotel, Cascade, when AS Bryden and Sons Ltd hosted an Effervescence dinner experience.

Saxophonist Tony Paul and Bri perform during the Moet & Chandon Effervescence dinner experience at the Brix in Cascade. - courtesy Overtime Media

Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean Alexandre Helaine returned to Trinidad and Tobago for the event where he informed and also tested specially-invited guests on their knowledge of the bubbly brand from France.

Marsha Matadeen chats with Moet & Chandon Sparkle the Moment promotion winner Craig Sumair and Leanne Francis during the Effervescence dinner experience at the Brix in Cascade. - courtesy Overtime Media

The Effervescence dinner fare included Yellowtail Crudo or pickled eggplant paired with Moët & Chandon Imperial as a starter option, with duck breast, carrot puree and raspberry gastrique, or mackerel with cauliflower rice and Romesco paired with Moët & Chandon Rose Imperial as the main course, and a pear and Roquefort Galette paired with Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial for dessert.

A cross section of guests on the roof of The Brix for the Moet & Chandon Effervescence dinner experience. - courtesy Overtime Media

Among guests at the December 6 event were Heathcliff West and Giselle Laronde-West, Janelle "Penny" Commissiong and fashion designer Lisa Faye.

MovieTowne's events and entertainment manager Heathcliff West and Giselle Laronde-West chat with Moet & Chandon brand manager Sabrina Celestin. - courtesy Overtime Media

Guests won prizes while musical entertainment was provided by saxophonist Tony Paul with vocalist Bri and a small ensemble of musicians.

