6 women leaders get Gestalt award

The six recipients of the inaugural Gestalt Woman Leader Award ceremony, who were recognised for their leadership in various fields are: Nicole Joseph Chin, Sian Cuffy Young, Candida Khan, Denielle Placide, Wendy H Lewis and Patricia Ready Toby. -

Maxine Attong Consulting hosted its inaugural Gestalt Woman Leader Award to recognise women in leadership in various fields.

The women were nominated by the public via a social media campaign using the hashtag #GestaltWomanLeader.

These are women whom the public considered as making a positive impact, creating common good through their leadership and had yet to be recognised publicly, a media release said.

The finalists were chosen from a panel comprising Maxine Attong, founder of Gestalt Women's Leadership Program – nine-week programme for women on improving self-leadership and leadership of others; Nicholette Johnson, senior manager, business relations, Nutrien, Trinidad; Anna Marina White, executive director at SITAL; Keisha Deokiesingh, senior consultant, advisory services, Deloitte; and Ardene Sirjoo, radio personality.

The women were celebrated on December 7 at an intimate luncheon catered by Delish Caterers at the Guardian Group Box at the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. Guest speaker was Akousua Dardaine Edwards.

"These women are passionate about what they do, courageously step into the arena despite not always being understood, and firmly believe they are living their God-intended purpose," Attong said of the six women.

The awardees:

Nicole Joseph Chin – founder and CEO of Ms Brafit Ltd, a social enterprise advocacy focused on women's health, specifically breast health.

Sian Cuffy Young – a social entrepreneur and environmentalist in the traditionally male-dominated waste industry.

Candida Khan – a social entrepreneur who is transforming the health and wellness space by focusing on nutrition and helping people to achieve their health goals.

Denielle Placide – founder of the NGO, the Priceless Foundation for Women, which meets women where they are assisting with food and clothing to counselling services.

Wendy H Lewis – a social activist and founder of the NGO Caribbean Women Honors and Empowerment, which assists women to become entrepreneurs

Patricia Ready Toby – a former flight attendant who found her true calling by supporting the young women in the NiNa Young Women's Leadership Programme, assisting young women in transitioning from state care.